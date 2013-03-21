Mid-Day Update on Most Active Stocks: (NASDAQ:ORCL), (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2013 --Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) stock is at $32.81, down 8.26 percent from its previous close of $35.76. The stock opened the session at $32.79 and touched its highest price point at $32.94. Oracle Corporation stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $32.18. The stock is currently below its 20-days SMA of $32.82, thus showing mildly bearish trend. Its MACD chart shows bearish trend and the stock is likely to touch $32.75 in the coming trading session.



Upon breaching this level, Oracle Corporation may go down to $32.50. The company deals in computer software services.



Find out more on ORCL here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=ORCL



Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shows bearish trend as the stock made a sharp downward movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $21.00 and remained in $20.87 and $21.18 price range during the session. The stock is 3.60 percent lower at $20.89. Cisco Systems’s first support level is at $20.35. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $20.10. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $21.04.



Cisco Systems deals in IP based networking products. The company also offers technical and allied support. Cisco Systems is based out of California.



Find out where CSCO could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here:



