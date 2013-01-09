Mid-Day Update on Most Active Stocks: (NYSE:ARO), (NYSE:YGE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --Aeropostale Inc. (NYSE:ARO), a mall-based, specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, ARO was trading 1.94% higher at $13.13 on volume of 2.63 million, which is above the daily average volume of 2.26 million. Despite the sharp rise today, ARO has fallen more than 1% for the week.



ARO has been trading sideways over the past couple of weeks, struggling to cross its 50-day moving average. A bullish trend will be established if ARO crosses its 50-day moving average. The stock currently faces stiff resistance at around $14.



Find out if ARO could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ARO



Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), a China-based vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV) product manufacturer worldwide, is soaring in mid-day trading, tracking gains in the solar sector. Chinese solar stocks have been lifted by report that China plans to increase its solar installations in 2013.



YGE has also been gaining momentum after the company earlier this week announced that it expects module shipment for the fourth quarter to reach a new historical high. The company expects module shipment for 2012 to be more than 2.2 GW, which is above high-end of the company’s shipment guidance of 2.1 GW to 2.2 GW.



YGE is currently trading 7.75% higher at $3.06 on volume of 3.72 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2.37 million. YGE has gained more than 35% in the last five trading sessions.



Find out more on YGE by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=YGE



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders.



WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009