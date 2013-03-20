Mid - Day Update On: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: TTNP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) stock is at $4.11, up 1.99 percent from its previous close of $4.02. The stock opened the session at $4.10 and touched its highest price point at $4.18. AMR Corporation stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $4.06.



The stock is currently above its 20 days and 50 days SMA of $4.10, thus showing mildly bullish trend. Its MACD chart also confirms the trend and the stock is likely to make and up movement in coming trading sessions. Its first resistance level is at $4.15 while it has resistance at $4.03.



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Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp upward movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $1.18 and remained in $1.18 and $1.43 price range during the session. The stock is 13.45 percent higher at $1.35. Titan Pharmaceuticals’ first support level is at $1.25. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $1.20.



On the upside, its first resistance level is at $1.38. Titan Pharmaceuticals has traded 2.307 million shares, up from its usual trading volume of 756k shares, confirming the bullish trend. The stock has traded in the range of $0.60 and $2.53 in the past 52 weeks.



Find out more on TTNP by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TTNP



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