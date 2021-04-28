Mid-Eastern Industries New HV Series – High Precision Linear Power Supply

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2021 --Mid-Eastern's new HV Series SCR Pre-Regulated Linear Power Supplies are high reliability sources providing high power, stable output regulation, very low noise, and very low output ripple. Their very low ripple and very low noise make them the preferred "Down Hole" power sources, as well as fixed and towed array systems power. The HV units have an adjustable current limiting circuit which provides output load protection. They are ideally suited for laboratory applications and in systems where both versatility of operation and a high degree of regulation are required. Features include:



- High Power – Small Size

- Remote Programmable

- Remote Sensing

- 0.01% Regulation

- ? 3 mV RMS Ripple

- 10 Turn Voltage Control

- 10 Turn Current Control

- Optional IEEE-488, LAN, RS485, RS232 Control



Units are available in 2U (3.5") to 8U (14") High 19" Full Rack Designs for power ranging from 350W to 7000W (respectively) at 350 Volts.



About Mid-Eastern

Since 1959, Mid-Eastern Industries has been the world leader in Linear Power Supply design and manufacture. Offering a full line of programmable and non programmable Linear Power Supplies, the company serves military and industrial applications which require high precision and low noise DC power sources with optional RS232, RS485, RJ45 or IEEE-488 communication protocol. The company is the leading choice of the US Navy for highly complex linear power systems, as well as a preferred supplier of linear multi-rack power systems for control systems as used in the pharmaceutical, oil, process control, automation, and high power audio amplification industries.