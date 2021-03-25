Mid Eastern Industries New PR Series Linear Laboratory Power Supply

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2021 --Mid-Eastern's new PR Series SCR Pre-Regulated Linear Power Supplies are high reliability sources providing high power, stable output regulation, very low noise, and very low output ripple. They are ideally suited for laboratory applications and in systems where both versatility of operation and a stable output regulation are required. The PR Series units operate as Constant Voltage/Constant Current Power Supplies with automatic crossover. They offer stable DC Power in bench-mount configuration, or as 2U (3.5") to 5U (8.75") High, 19" Full Rack Designs for power ranging from 400W to 3000W, respectively.



"Our PR-Series Power Supplies combine legendary Mid-Eastern reliability with the functionality our customers demand," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Mid-Eastern.



About Mid-Eastern

Since 1959, Mid-Eastern Industries has been the world leader in Linear Power Supply design and manufacture. Offering a full line of programmable and non programmable Linear Power Supplies, the company serves military and industrial applications which require high precision and low noise DC power sources with optional RS232, RS485, RJ45 or IEEE-488 communication protocol. The company is the leading choice of the US Navy for highly complex linear power systems, as well as a preferred supplier of linear multi-rack power systems for control systems as used in the pharmaceutical, oil, process control, automation, and high power audio amplification industries.