Mid-Eastern Industries New RA Series – SCR Pre-Regulated Linear Power Supplies

The RA Series SCR Pre-Regulated Linear Power Supplies are high reliability sources providing high power, stable output regulation, very low noise, and very low output ripple. Features include:



-Remote Voltage Programming

-Remote Sensing

-Series/Parallel Operation

-Rear Barrier Strip

- 1 mV RMS Ripple

- 10 Turn Voltage Control

- 10 Turn Current Control

-Optional IEEE-488, LAN, RS485, RS232 Control

-VOLTAGE: 20V TO 250V

-POWER: 300W TO 3000W



These are ideally suited for laboratory applications and in systems where both versatility of operation and a stable output regulation are required. The RA Series operates as a constant voltage (CV) power supply for excellent voltage regulation and has built in current limiting (CL) for protection of the external load.



About Mid-Eastern

Since 1959, Mid-Eastern Industries has been the world leader in Linear Power Supply design and manufacture. Offering a full line of programmable and non programmable Linear Power Supplies, the company serves military and industrial applications which require high precision and low noise DC power sources with optional RS232, RS485, RJ45 or IEEE-488 communication protocol. The company is the leading choice of the US Navy for highly complex linear power systems, as well as a preferred supplier of linear multi-rack power systems for control systems as used in the pharmaceutical, oil, process control, automation, and high power audio amplification industries.