Mid-Eastern Industries New SV Series – High Precision Linear Power Supply

Mid-Eastern's new SV Series SCR Pre-Regulated High Voltage Linear Power Supplies are high reliability sources with high voltage ranging from 600V to 1000V, relatively high power, and extremely stable output regulation. Their very low ripple and very low noise make them the preferred "Down Hole" power sources, as well as fixed and towed array systems power. The SV units have an adjustable current limiting circuit which provides output load protection. They are ideally suited for laboratory applications and in systems where both versatility of operation and a high degree of regulation are required. The SV Series offers stable DC Power in 2U (3.5") to 8U (14") High 19" Full Rack Design for power ranging from 350W to 6000W (respectively) at 600-1000 Volts range. Notable features include:



- High Power – Small Size

- Remote Programmable

- Remote Sensing

- 0.01% Regulation

- ? 3 mV RMS Ripple

- 10 Turn Voltage Control

- 10 Turn Current Control

- Optional IEEE-488, LAN, RS485, RS232 Control



About Mid-Eastern

Since 1959, Mid-Eastern Industries has been the world leader in Linear Power Supply design and manufacture. Offering a full line of programmable and non programmable Linear Power Supplies, the company serves military and industrial applications which require high precision and low noise DC power sources with optional RS232, RS485, RJ45 or IEEE-488 communication protocol. The company is the leading choice of the US Navy for highly complex linear power systems, as well as a preferred supplier of linear multi-rack power systems for control systems as used in the pharmaceutical, oil, process control, automation, and high power audio amplification industries.