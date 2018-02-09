Mid-Florida Agencies Brings the Best Health Insurance in Ocala and Leesburg

The Villages, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2018 --A family-owned and operated independent insurance agency based in Florida, Mid-Florida Agencies has over 35 years of experience in the field of health insurance. They provide their clients with personalized service and insurance solutions. One can also set up appointments with one of their local agents for free discussion and insurance advice.



They employ licensed and highly trained insurance agents who are dedicated, compassionate and knowledgeable. Being a local agency, they aim to provide customized service and solutions to their clients through their qualified local agents. At no additional cost, their clients can choose to have a face to face consultation with a local agent of Mid-Florida Agencies. Few insurance agencies provide such a facility in the modern world of rapid, impersonal online communications.



If a client is eligible for any additional health insurance coverage, reduced premiums or government subsidies that they are not currently availing, then Mid-Florida Agencies will help the client gain awareness of these subsidies and subsequently avail them. The agency aims to help clients save money without preceding optimum health insurance coverage or compromising on their insurance needs. By allowing them to save money and buy more affordable insurance, the agency helps improve the clients' quality of life while also keeping them healthy and safe. The places where Mid-Florida Agencies operates include Ocala, Leesburg, Mount Dora, Eustis and many other parts of Florida.



From Mid-Florida Agencies, one can easily purchase the best and most affordable health insurance in Ocala and Leesburg. The company's agents have great expertise in the Florida Blue Affordable Care Act plans. These agents personally service their client's policies, keep them up to date and deal with all the necessary paperwork and documentation while answering all of the client's questions and offering pertinent insurance advice. None of this requires an additional charge, and one can engage the services of the agency while purchasing a Florida Blue Insurance Plan or after obtaining the policy directly from Florida Blue.



To set up an appointment for a free consultation or information on dental insurance in Ocala and Leesburg, one should call Mid-Florida Agencies at 352-259-0666.



About Mid-Florida Agencies

Mid-Florida Agencies is a Florida based insurance agency that is family owned and operated. It aims to provide clients with personalized service and help them get the best coverage for the most affordable price.