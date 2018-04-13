Mid-Florida BCBS Agency Announces the Arrival of New Medical Insurance in Ocala and Leesburg

The Villages, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --By being cognizant of federal health insurance plans such as Medicare, Mid Florida BCBS Agency has introduced a new form of insurance solution called employer group medical insurance. When it comes to group medical insurance in Ocala and Leesburg, there is not a better provider of the insurance policies than Mid Florida Agency. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, the company has been serving the community with health and life insurance with incredible features.



The health and well-being of the employees play an important role in the overall success and profitability of the business. With the same belief, Mid-Florida Agency makes it their mission to ensure that the employees' health is never compromised. That is why they offer one an array of flexible plans to protect one's health. The company offers business organizations a great solution to reduce absenteeism among employees, enhance employee retention rates, improve productivity and profitability by providing local expertise in all things related to medical insurance.



Be it for an individual or their near and dear ones; health never comes second to Mid Florida BCBS Agency. With no insurance category to focus and divide the attention, they use their resources to focus on service excellence, design products and use core competency of innovation to deliver the best to their customers.



The insurance products they provide are available at affordable prices. This allows the anyone to take advantage of the insurance. As a family owned and operated company, they are committed to the customers and clients. They have built a promising path for their future with a huge capital base. They have emerged as one of the first stand-alone health insurance companies, dealing in personal accident, medical and overseas travel insurance.



To know more about health insurance in Leesburg and Ocala, visit http://www.healthinsflorida.com/health-insurance-eustis.



About Mid Florida BCBS Agency

Mid Florida BCBS Agency offers Obamacare plans, Dental & Life Insurance, group health plans and numerous other specialized services like Florida Blue Member Benefits. Having a powerhouse staff life insurance in Leesburg and Mount Dora this is a name that shines brightly with its blue cross blue shield in Leesburg and Ocala.