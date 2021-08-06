Mid-State Health Center Undergoes Corporate Rebrand

Plymouth, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2021 --Mid-State Health Center, is set to unveil its newly redesigned logo and design aspects during National Health Center Week, which is celebrated from August 9 through August 13 and recognizes health clinics around the nation that work tirelessly to keep our communities healthy and safe.



The rebrand has been in the works this past year and is being spearheaded by Samantha Hooper, Marketing and Strategic Communications Manager at Mid-State Health Center and the leadership team. Ms. Hooper, along with senior level management at the Health Center authorized the initiative for an organizational rebrand in order to encompass the tremendous growth in services over the years. "This rebrand is part of a larger transformation of Mid-State Health Center. We hope the community is as excited as we are as we continue to expand to meet the needs of our community" says Ms. Hooper.



The branding project was awarded to New Hampshire based creative agency, eDriven Marketing. "Collaborating with Ms. Hooper and the entire management team at Mid-State Health, it's easy to see how dedicated these folks are to their patients, the community and their organization," says Charles Sayegh, Managing Director at eDriven Marketing.



Dr. Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive Officer at Mid-State Health Center says, "Mid-State has worked to establish whole person healthcare services and programs in our region that will benefit all. This enhanced image is symbolic of the deepened role we have taken to serve those in our community who need it most."



Community Health Centers (CHCs) provide preventive primary care, behavioral health, and dental services to almost 92,000 patients in New Hampshire, and like Mid-State, have continued to do so amidst a global pandemic. CHCs strive to provide care to those in our community who are underserved and lack access to affordable, quality care. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also solutions based problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to provide integrated care that treats the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of the ability to pay.



Follow along with Mid-State during Health Center Week as they unveil their new brand and discuss the importance of Community Health Centers across the nation.



About Mid-State Health Center

Mid-State Health Center finds itself on the leading edge of innovative, high-quality, patient-centered primary care. This approach helps residents of the communities we serve lead healthier lives and stretch their health care dollars further. To this end, the mission of Mid-State Health Center is to provide sound primary health care to the community accessible to all regardless of the ability to pay.



Mid-State's philosophy of doing what is right for the patient extends to doing what is right for our community. Our staff is committed to the care of the entire community – not just our patients. Mid-State's leaders actively engage the community in the leadership of its practice through the participation of the community leaders serving on our Board of Directors and support its larger community by encouraging its professional staff and employees to actively participate in many venues. For more information on Mid-State Health Center, please visit www.midstatehealth.org



Please contact eDriven Marketing, LLP at cjs@edrivenmarketing.com for Media outreach, additional information, quotes or for follow-up story consideration.