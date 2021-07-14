Mid-State's Children's Learning Center Set to Begin Renovations on New Facility

Plymouth, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2021 --Mid-State's Children's Learning Center is set to begin renovations later this month to their new facility located at 742 Tenney Mountain in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Slated for a fall completion date, the 8,400 square foot facility will provide ample space for numerous classrooms and making it the learning home for more than 60 children from infants through preschool aged.



According to Robert MacLeod, Mid-State Health Center CEO, an internal feasibility assessment identified that the region currently has licensed childcare for only 25% of the infant and toddler population, the project will address the region's unmet childcare needs. Additionally, 51% of the childcare slots at The Children's Learning Center will benefit children of low- and moderate-income households, providing them with high-quality, affordable childcare in a convenient location with skilled teachers. "This expansion was necessary to meet the increasing needs for childcare and preschool education in our community whereby increasing our capacity will allow us to serve three times the current number of families," says Alison Murphy, Director of the Children's Learning Center.



The new facility will be completely renovated to become an energy-efficient building complete with solar panels to reduce environmental impacts; a high-quality HVAC system will allow for ventilation for increased infection control; indoor and outdoor play areas will allow for physical activity no matter what the NH weather brings; and a garden for the children to grow fresh foods and be taught about nature and healthy eating.



Funding for the $3.1 million dollar project is ongoing, although to date Mid-State has received grants from the Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) in the form of a public facilities grant and tax credit program. Construction financing is being provided in part by the Bank of New Hampshire and tax credit commitments have been made by Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, Bank of New Hampshire, Northway Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Orchard Medical Management, Anagnost Companies and the Grappone Auto Group. Additional fundraising activities are ongoing and a capital campaign will roll out later this summer.



Additionally, Mid-State's Children's Learning Center will undergo a name change and a total rebrand of the school, becoming Little Antlers Learning Center. The new name along with a brand new logo, representing a cartoon moose named "Max", will be revealed as construction begins at the new facility. Little Antlers Learning Center's unique name was thought of by Mid-State staff member, Colleen, and was chosen as the community favorite through a survey in June.



Considered a true learning program, Little Antlers Learning Center will continue to provide the same level of high-quality childcare for which it built its reputation on within the community. To stay connected with the Little Antlers expansion project and learn more about their programs, please visit www.midstatehealth.org.



About Little Antlers Learning Center

Little Antlers Learning center (LALC) is a program of Mid-State Health Center and provides early childhood education and childcare to families in the Plymouth, NH area. LALC is committed to providing an approach to early childhood education that fosters natural curiosity, nurtures independence and self–confidence, and inspires a lifelong love of learning.



The new expansion will ensure families have a place for their children to learn, grow, and play. The building itself will serve as a learning model to the children and community. The expansion of Little Antlers will allow us to continue to uphold our mission by providing significant social and economic benefits to the community through the delivery of high-quality childcare services to an increased number of children and families. The new building will be easily accessible to families, located at 742 Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth.



About Mid-State Health Center

Mid-State Health Center finds itself on the leading edge of innovative, high-quality, patient-centered primary care. This approach helps residents of the communities we serve lead healthier lives and stretch their health care dollars further. To this end, the mission of Mid-State Health Center is to provide sound primary health care to the community accessible to all regardless of the ability to pay.



Mid-State's philosophy of doing what is right for the patient extends to doing what is right for our community. Our staff is committed to the care of the entire community – not just our patients. Mid-State's leaders actively engage the community in the leadership of its practice through the participation of the community leaders serving on our Board of Directors and support its larger community by encouraging its professional staff and employees to actively participate in many venues. For more information on Mid-State Health Center, please visit www.midstatehealth.org



