Middle Creek Roofing, LLC Joins the USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --The U.S. Association of Accredited Business announced today that Middle Creek Roofing, LLC, one of the leading roofing companies in the Lancaster, PA area, has become an accredited USAAB Member.



As of July 31st, 2014, the USAAB has verified that Middle Creek Roofing, assures business operations follow a concise Code of Ethics, including: quality of service, prompt resolution of consumer complaints, and honest advertising practices.



Middle Creek Roofing is a Lancaster, PA roofing company with years of experience. Focused on quality, Middle Creek’s trained roofers work on completing each project professionally and personally with the highest quality roofing materials on the market. Middle Creek is accredited and certified by multiple associations and maintains a stellar reputation.



“We take steps to ensure all member organizations strictly observe the Code of Ethics,” said Jacob Alexander, an account executive at the USAAB, “since we realize the significance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB plans to continue to limit membership to only privately selected companies. Every business undergoes a strict auditing process prior being offered membership.



As of late, it's become commonplace for customers to research a company's reputation and third-party accreditations before even contemplating using their service. Founded in 2012, Middle Creek Roofing has continually maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among business review websites, public records, the USAAB, as well as consumer rights organizations.



Additionally, Middle Creek Roofing has recently been held in high regard with organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and marketplace trust. Middle Creek Roofing's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Pennsylvania.



For more information on the services of Middle Creek Roofing, LLC, please visit http://middlecreekroof.com