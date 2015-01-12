Recently published research report, "Aviation Market in the Middle East 2015-2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --The Aviation market in the Middle East includes the Airports and Airlines market in the region. This market includes some known airlines such as the Emirates Group, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Qatar Airways, and fly Dubai and airports such as Dubai International Airport, Riyadh King Khaled International Airport, Doha International Airport, and Jeddah King Abdul-Aziz International Airport. Dubai International Airport is an important airport of the Middle East. It is the base of the Middle East international airlines such as flydubai, Emirates Sky Cargo, and Emirates. Hamad International Airport is the new international airport for Doha, which is owned by the Qatar Airways and operated by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Aviation market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 5.12 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Aviation market in the Middle East can be segmented into two divisions: Airlines Market and Airports Market. This segmentation has transformed the unstructured and structured data into meaningful and useful information processes.
TechNavio's report, the Aviation Market in the Middle East 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- Dubai International Airport
- Riyadh King Khaled International Airport
- Saudi Arabian Airlines
- The Emirates Group
Other Prominent Vendors (Airlines)
- Air Arabia
- El Al Israel Airlines
- Etihad Airways
- flydubai
- Gulf Air
- Iran Air
- Oman Air
- Qatar Airways
Other Prominent Vendors (Airports)
- Abu Dhabi International Airport
- Bahrain International Airport
- Beirut International Airport
- Ben Guroin International Airport
- Cairo International Airport
- Doha International Airport
- Hamad International Airport
- Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport
- Kuwait International Airport
- Muscat Seeb International Airport
- Tel Aviv-Yafo Ben Gurion International Airport
Key Market Driver
- Growing Demand for LCCs
Key Market Challenge
- Military Control and Limited Airspace Availability
Key Market Trend
- Emergence of Aerotropolis Concept
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dubai International Airport, Riyadh King Khaled International Airport, Saudi Arabian Airlines, The Emirates Group, Air Arabia, El Al Israel Airlines, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Gulf Air, Iran Air, Oman Air, Qatar Airways
