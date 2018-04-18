Midori Interactive Sponsors Spring MONage Conference

Holbrook, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --Midori Interactive, Inc., a business-focused messaging enablement company, is the lead sponsor of the Spring 2018 MONage Conference.



Founded by VoIP pioneer Jeff Pulver to help shape the future of communications, MONage produces local and global events, including a spring and fall conference for anyone interested in the future of messaging, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots and the conversational web.



As key sponsor, Midori Interactive is also the leading presenter at the three-day conference. The presentation topic, "An Ounce of Messaging Prevention is Worth a Pound of Cure," is particularly apropos given today's headlines regarding privacy and security.



"Phone numbers are key identifiers that represent your brand. We can tell horror stories of businesses that fell victim to bad actors that text enabled their phone numbers," said Noah Rafalko, Midori Interactive CEO. "The toll this takes on both their budget and brand reputation can be enormous. Yet there are simple steps businesses can take to protect their phone numbers and thus their brand."



Rafalko said his presentation will focus on a new and exclusive offering of Midori Interactive called Text Protect®. Text Protect protects businesses from having their numbers text-enabled or "hijacked" without prior authorization. The multi-layer solution enables customers to attach a multi-digit alphanumeric code that must be keyed in to text enable their toll-free numbers.



Another key advantage of Text Protect is that it blazes a path to an electronic letter of authorization (LOA), creating a more efficient, cost-effective transition. Midori designed the automated process to be entirely self-managed, thus building the first electronic messaging security and portability system.



Texting has quickly become the preferred form of communications with over 80 percent of Americans texting regularly and over 6 billion texts sent every day. More and more businesses are text-enabling their toll-free numbers. A majority of customers (59%) said they would switch to a new brand for better service.



"People prefer texting to phone calls in many, if not most instances," Rafalko said. "Communications in today's world requires businesses to send and receive texts and automate those communications. Text Protect is the logical first step in that journey."



Midori Interactive's goal is to help its customers develop new revenue streams and improve customer experience through new and interactive messaging solutions including chatbots. Its Communications Platform enables businesses not just to create chatbots, but customize, connect, communicate and conduct business in the way customers want and expect in today's business world.