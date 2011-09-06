Garden Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2011 --David Ferguson the President of MIE Solutions will be presenting two educational seminars at FABTECH November 14th, 2011.



10:30 am -12:30 pm– Benefits of Incorporating Data Collection within the Shop Floor and Going Paperless

Shop floor data collection software makes use of production scheduling to enable a manufacturing shop to become paperless. Kiosk data collection software eliminates the use of barcode technology to capture employee work through the job shop. The systems can allow employees to clock in/out for the day, in/out of jobs, and issue bills of material to jobs for job costing. The systems integrate with scheduling software, which highlights all the jobs an employee is scheduled to work on.



1:30 pm – 3:30 pm– Estimating - Made to Order Manufacturing

Topics for this presentation include; request for quote management, material needs, operation time, and large assembly estimating.



MIE Solutions will also be showing its core products including:



1. *NEW SOFTWARE* MIE Trak Pro is a complete software solution for the Manufacturing Industry that successfully integrates and streamlines your operation across all the sales, manufacturing, engineering and accounting functions to provide maximum efficiency and immediate ROI. The leading software tool in its class, MIE Trak Pro is easy to install, learn and implement, and includes advanced features such as Cost Control, MRP, Scheduling, Reporting, Quoting, Job Costing, Inventory Control and Real Time Tracking.



2. *NEW SOFTWARE* MIE Dashboard is a revolutionary business management and collaboration tool. MIE Dashboard is intended for businesses whose employee's want to share information, collaborate, chat, manage tasks, and manage documents and files and other business related tasks. MIE Dashboard can be used in organizations with 1000s of users who want to easily manage their daily business activities. Modules available include CRM, Document Management, In/Out Board, Task and Project Management, Calendar, Journal, Chat, and more.



3. MIE Docs is a revolutionary file management system (DMS) designed for a single user up to an organization of 1000s of users. MIE Docs is especially designed for engineers to handle very large CAD and 3d models with great performance. MIE Docs integrates off the shelf with any windows based application using the standard windows open and save dialog boxes. File management systems are designed to solve the problems associated with storing, managing, finding and tracking files used throughout an organization. Organizations with hundreds of thousands of files lose files each day when files are stored on multiple computers, hard drives and backups. MIE Docs File Management lowers the costs of handling and storing your documents and saves staff time by providing both instant access to your documents and business process automation. MIE Docs centralizes the storage of files into an easy to use virtual drive.



4. *NEW SOFTWARE* MIE QuoteIt Pro is a upgraded release of the familiar QuoteIt estimating software package. This software is designed for small to large companies to better manage their request for quotes. Detail quotations include all the required specification to make the product including operations and bill of materials. Quotes can be as simple as a flat panel to a complicated piece of machinery containing thousands of components.



Preview the next generation of ERP



The Fabtech Show will be showcasing many software vendors including ERP, MRP, Supply Chain, Preventive Maintenance and other software products. Be sure to visit MIE Solutions at booth number 733. MIE Solutions will have all our exciting products, technical experts, and top executives on hand to answer questions.



MIE Solutions products run on the Microsoft Window Operating systems powered using Microsoft SQL Server to handle the database transactions.



Please visit us at http://www.mie-solutions.com to learn more.



