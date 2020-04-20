MIFARE Cards for Transport, Access Control, Leisure, and More Now Available at Universal Smart Cards

Borehamwood, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2020 --Universal Smart Cards has been involved in smart cards and smart card solutions for years, and with its premium consultancy and advice services, it has helped numerous businesses take full advantage of smart cards and their many benefits. Today, Universal Smart Cards is happy to introduce another premier product on its list: MIFARE cards, which are ideal for transport, leisure, access control, loyalty, events, and e-government purposes.



There is no doubt that smart card technology has become a necessity for many businesses today, and its benefits include better access control, better customer support, more secure and enhanced transactions with customers, and a lot more. With smart cards, businesses can easily upgrade their operations and protect themselves and their customers in a much easier way as well. No one knows this better than a company like Universal Smart Cards, which has been leading in the technology for a long time.



At Universal Smart Cards, business customers can easily take advantage of different kinds of smart cards, from memory cards to microprocessor cards to magnetic stripe and PVC cards as well as proximity cards, Java cards, contactless smart cards, dual interface cards, iCLASS cards, and even USB tokens and UHF or ultra high-frequency cards. But along with this, clients can also benefit from a broad variety of card readers as well as card printing software combined with printers and consumables and a whole host of accessories.



And now, Universal Smart Cards has further added to its offerings with MIFARE cards, which have proven ideal for various purposes, including loyalty, transport, leisure, access control, e-government, and events. In fact, MIFARE cards can be used for over 40 applications, and Universal Smart Cards proudly confirms that it has complete accreditation from ITSO for supplying MIFARE Ultralight cards and other MIFARE card variations.



What's more, Universal Smart Cards offers a few MIFARE cards on a special sale – including the MIFARE classic white PVC card, EV1, now at the lowest price of £0.39 per card. The MIFARE Classic card is a contactless card which has a memory size of 1KB, and it is widely used for physical access as well as cashless vending, loyalty, and transport. Another MIFARE card with a lower price on offer is the MIFARE Classic 1K card, which is now available for only £0.32.



About Universal Smart Cards

Universal Smart Cards is an established supplier of smart cards and smart card services and solutions, and it continues to keep abreast of the latest advancements in smart card technology while providing customers with everything they need for their smart card operations as well. For further info on one of its latest offerings, MIFARE cards, check out the company's website.