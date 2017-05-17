Migae Omega-3 Algae Oil Now Available for Pre-Order via Indiegogo

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --The husband and wife team of Amanda and Marcus Fei is pleased to reveal that their upcoming Omega-3 EPA and DHA product Migae Omega-3 Algae Oil can now be pre-ordered through Indiegogo. This product is 100% plant-based and sustainable, and delivers the same health benefits as fish oil without the concern of exposure to the environmental toxins. The Indiegogo funding goal for Amanda and Marcus is $60,000.



The health benefits of Omega-3 EPA and DHA are now known to all. These essential nutrients can help improve and maintain a healthy heart, brain and vision, reduces pain, swelling and inflammation, and improves the health of the baby and the mother during pregnancy. Over the years, fish and fish oils have been the most common source of Omega-3 EPA and DHA. However, with an increasing degradation of the marine ecosystems around the world, ocean fishes have now been exposed to the toxins such as mercury and PCBs. It has also been observed that fish oil goes through numerous industrial processes that may introduce unwanted chemicals into the product, and damage its quality. Moreover, a high percentage of manufacturers are now ignoring sustainable fishing practices to meet the huge global demand.



Unlike thousands of products available on the market, Migae Omega-3 Algae Oil has been derived from Algae, the primary producers of Omega-3 EPA & DHA in nature. The product contains EPA and DHA rich algae oil encapsulated in a vegetarian softgel. There are sixty softgels per bottle of the product, containing 500mg of Algae Oil with minimum 15% of EPA and 30% of DHA.



Over the last three years, Amanda and Marcus have worked tirelessly with manufacturers in the USA, in order to obtain regulatory approvals. Having met all standards and obtained the necessary approvals, they are now ready to bring the product to market. Adequate funding via Indiegogo will help them meet the minimum order quantity that will allow production to begin. The product's retail launch has been planned for November, 2017.



To find out more, please visit http://bit.ly/2qKXQtX



About Marcus Fei

Marcus Fei is trained in finance, possessing more than ten years of experience in the natural products industry. His experience involves working in various aspects of sourcing, formulation, operations, marketing and business development.