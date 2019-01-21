Mike & Ally Luxury Bath Accessories Premiere at Maison Objet Paris

Long Island City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2019 --The American based Luxury Bath Accessories brand Mike & Ally will be showcasing their products next week at the Maison Objet Trade Fair in Paris, France. This international event is the most influential in the industry, and Mike & Ally will be one of only a handful of American companies represented.



The luxury brand has made a name for itself in the industry with its unique and bespoke collections. The company employs local New York City Artisans to create all their products. All items are hand built and patrons can choose from 45 different colors and styles. As a result every Mike & Ally product is one of a kind and made to order. These collections can be found in Royal Palaces, super yachts and private planes all across the globe.



"We are really proud to be one of the few American companies represented at this exhibition. There are over 85,000 retailers and designers traveling from all reaches of the world including Dubai, Tokyo, Taiwan, and Istanbul. We are honored to be showcasing our 'Made in NYC' collections amongst all these amazing trendsetting brands." - says Ally Rosson, founder of Mike + Ally.



This event has come just in time for Mike & Ally to unveil its newest collections. One of which features "Rock Crystal Foil" a translucent semi-precious gemstone with gold foil inserted into the fissures. They are also excited to premiere their new spike collection, inspired by fashion French shoe designers. This fashion forward collection uses hundreds of black spikes embedded into its products. These two collections are sure to stand out amongst the hundreds of products at this year's Maison Objet Trade Fair.