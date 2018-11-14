Mike James Comedy, LLC Partners with BizIQ

Buckeye, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Mike James Comedy, LLC, a company run by stand-up comedian Mike James, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Mr. James with a variety of methods through which he can enhance his company's digital presence, making it easier for the company to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs some smart search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that help people more easily find performers at companies like Mike James Comedy, LLC when conducting Google searches for comedians in the area. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for Mr. James, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with new potential clients in the area looking to hire a comedian for their event.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on topics related to stand-up comedy. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about the types of events at which Mr. James is able to perform.



"I'm excited to be working with BizIQ to improve my digital marketing," said James. "It's really helpful to have a whole team of people who are experts in their field to help me improve my website and get more clicks. I'm looking forward to seeing what comes of their work."



About Mike James Comedy, LLC

Mike James founded Mike James Comedy, LLC in 2009, and since then has been performing at fundraisers, philanthropy events, private parties, church events, corporate events and cruise ships. For more information about his comedy, visit http://www.mikejamescomedy.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.