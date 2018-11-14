Mike Onorato Promoted to Vice President of Publicity Services at Smith Publicity

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Mike Onorato was recently promoted to the position of Vice President of Publicity Services at renowned book marketing firm, Smith Publicity.



Onorato, who was previously Executive Director of Publicity at Smith, manages a staff of three Publicity Team Managers and fifteen book publicists. He directs client relations, new book marketing service development, promotional strategy for Smith clients, and leads media relationship cultivation and outreach activities.



Onorato joined Smith Publicity in 2016. He has worked in the publishing and publicity industry for more than seventeen years, including twelve years with Wiley, where he was Associate Director of Publicity and worked with numerous bestselling authors.



"In 2016 we imitated a plan to take our excellent book publicity services to an even higher level," says Smith Publicity CEO Dan Smith. "Bringing Mike onboard was central to this, and his personality and exemplary communications and leadership skills were instrumental in us achieving our goals."



"Since I started in the publicity field, I knew about Smith Publicity, and their reputation for outstanding performance was well known," says Onorato. "I worked with Smith while I was at Wiley, and their professionalism and dedication to client service was always clear."



"To have become part of this organization was an honor," adds Onorato, "and leading such an incredible team f publicists has been the most rewarding time of my career."



