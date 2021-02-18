Mikelle Moore, Intermountain Healthcare, Named to List of Top 25 Women Leaders

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2021 --Modern Healthcare magazine has named Mikelle Moore, senior vice president and Chief Community Health Officer at Intermountain Healthcare, to its 2021 prestigious list of Top 25 Women Leaders.



The magazine cited examples of Moore's accomplishments including her work on Utah's COVID-19 task force that coordinated with all levels of healthcare, government, and community leaders during the COVID pandemic.



Modern Healthcare also recognized Moore for her key role in the community-based ProjectProtect mask-making initiative, which rallied 50,000 volunteers in the Intermountain West to help make masks and other personal protective equipment for frontline caregivers.



Modern Healthcare says the 2021 honorees are developing policy, leading change, and guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the country.



"They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare editor. "And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic."



Just two years ago, Modern Healthcare also named Moore to its list of 10 national "Women to Watch."



Moore says she knows the importance of women in leadership. which is one of the reasons she serves as the executive sponsor of Intermountain's Women in Leadership Program.



"I am grateful for the many courageous women leaders who have set a precedent for bold, principle-centered leadership," said Moore. "Their examples have strengthened my resolve to lead with courage and a bias toward action in support of the communities we serve."



As a part of her role in Intermountain's Community Health program, Moore has helped usher in groundbreaking programs at Intermountain to prevent opioid misuse and suicide while also leading innovative efforts to address the social determinants of health.



Recently Moore's focus has been on disparities in health, which were heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moore says there's a renewed focus on equity in the health of the community, the delivery of healthcare and in all aspects of operations most of which is equity in opportunity for the caregivers at Intermountain.



"We believe that equity is integral to helping people live their healthiest lives possible," said Moore. "As we strive to create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion, we build the foundation for our female colleagues in the future and health for all."



