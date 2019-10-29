Mil Connect Partners with BizIQ

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Mil Connect, a realtor guide for veterans who hope to purchase a home with their military benefits, is proud to announce that it has joined forces with BizIQ, a content marketing agency in Phoenix, Arizona. BizIQ aims to help small businesses expand their online presence through digital marketing.



Together, Mil Connect and BizIQ will use BizIQ's marketing expertise to reach more veterans in the Anchorage area and throughout the state who are looking to buy homes in the area using a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loan. BizIQ is employing a full array of marketing techniques, including a brand-new, redesigned website and search engine optimization, so that Mil Connect can easily connect with new clients.



With professional content production and highly skilled designers, BizIQ uses time-honored and up-to-the-minute search engine optimization techniques to establish their client's brand and connect them with new customers. All content that BizIQ produces for its clients is written by professional copywriters, and its work for Mil Connect focuses on providing the latest in timely content about using VA loans to purchase a home, as well as to guide veterans through the Permanent Change of Status (PCS) or Temporary Duty (TDY) processes.



"Mil Connect is run by veterans, for veterans," said Zachary Sisson of Mil Connect. "We're committed to helping our fellow veterans and servicemembers go through the paperwork process and find the home of their dreams in Alaska. BizIQ's knowledge and expertise is ideal for helping us expand our online presence so we can reach more clients."



About Mil Connect

Mil Connect launched earlier in 2019 and is a veteran REALTOR® guide in Alaska that aims to provide professional expertise and guidance to help servicemembers navigate the sometimes overwhelming and stressful process of PCS, TDY or even utilizing their VA loan for the first time. The company's network partners are also veterans and can provide a valued and rare understanding of this entire process. To find out more about Mil Connect, visit http://milconnect.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and our digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com/.