Miles Wine Cellars Announces New Photo Contest

Himrod, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2018 --The Finger Lakes are a magnificent place to take beautiful shots. Shutterbugs are always looking for opportunities to snap photos, including pics of the lake(s), wineries, and selfies, of course. Miles Wine Cellars, a Finger Lakes winery, is now offering prizes for people who are taking the best photos of their winery or products.



"We've noticed many people already taking fun photos of our grounds or products," Suzy Hayes from Miles Wine Cellars says. "It's time for these photos to be noticed and look for the best ones for a special contest."



Photos must be on the Miles Wine Cellars property or a photo that features a Miles Wine Cellars product (such as beer, wine, or spirit) in another place (such as a festival or another location). Participants can enter their photo by using social media and utilizing the hashtag #mileswinecellars. Photos can be seen on Miles Wine Cellars social accounts, including Instagram and Twitter.



Prizes included could include an overnight stay at the Inn at Miles Wine Cellars, located on the premises on Seneca Lake, and a gift basket. Must be 21 or over to enter and the contest runs July until the end of October of 2018. Winner will be chosen by Miles Wine Cellars and announced in November.



For more info contact Miles Wine Cellars at 607-243-7742 or info@mileswinecellars.com



Miles Wine Cellars

168 Randall Crossing Road

Himrod, NY 14842

Http://MilesWineCellars.com