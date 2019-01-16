Miles Wine Cellars Announces Their New Venue for Corporate Events and Business Meetings

Himrod, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2019 --Miles Wine Cellars is centrally located on Seneca Lake, a perfect place to have a corporate event or business meeting. The Willow Room, located on their prestigious estate, is a pleasant meeting space for businesses in the area.



"We are filling a need for a venue in the Finger Lakes to hold business meetings," Suzy Hayes from Miles Wine Cellars says. "With our exclusive catering and award-winning wines and beer, we can help make your next meeting successful."



In addition to private meetings, the space can also host cocktail parties, board meetings, private lunches, and conferences. The corporate incentive packages, named after their famed Finger Lakes wines, feature tables, chairs, linens, and can also include full catering with coffee, local craft brews and their Finger Lakes wines. Miles Wine Cellars has already hosted successful board meetings for local businesses in the area. They hope to draw more businesses from the Rochester and Syracuse area looking for a unique and beautiful place to hold their meetings and events.



For more info hosting your next event check out their online catalog at: http://mileswinecellars.com/onsite-events/



About Miles Wine Cellars

Located on the pristine shores of Seneca Lake, Miles Wine Cellars features award winning Finger Lakes Wine and brews. In addition to being a winery, there is a seasonal cafe and boathouse and guests can lodge year 'round at their Inn at Miles Wine Cellars.



Miles Wine Cellars

168 Randall Crossing Road

Himrod, NY 14842

607-243-7742