Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Camp Good Days

Himrod, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2018 --Miles Wine Cellars from the Finger Lakes wine region continues their Year of Giving campaign with their latest cause, Camp Good Days, a non-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children, adults and families whose lives have been touched by cancer.



"Camp Good Days provides summer camp experiences and year round programs to children and adults with cancer" Suzy Hayes from Miles Wine Cellars says. "We've all had someone we know touched with cancer and Camp Good Days helps by giving comfort and fun experiences."



All of the programs and services provided by Camp Good Days are offered free of charge for the participants, which is only possible through the generosity of so many individuals and organizations and the success of many special fundraising events. During the month of June, visit Miles Wine Cellars to help the cause.



About Camp Good Days: The programs offered are open to children with cancer or sickle cell anemia, children who have a parent or sibling with cancer or sickle cell anemia; children who have lost a parent or sibling with cancer or sickle cell anemia; or women and men with cancer.



For more info about Camp Good Days, visit: https://www.campgooddays.org/.



About Miles Wine Cellars

Located on the pristine shores of Seneca Lake, Miles Wine Cellars features award winning Finger Lakes Wine and brews. In addition to being a winery, there is a seasonal cafe and boathouse and guests can lodge year 'round at their Inn at Miles Wine Cellars.