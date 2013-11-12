MilesWeb Introduces New Range of VPS Packages with Improved Configurations

Nashik, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2013 --MilesWeb, one of the premium web hosting companies; today introduced a brand new range of VPS servers. These VPS servers have the perfect synchronization of the latest technology and abundance of resources. These servers feature ample quota of scalable RAM for offering apt hosting solutions to the website owners. MilesWeb has introduced these new fully loaded VPS hosting packages in order to provide with improved uptime, flexibility, greater power and better control. The customers get the capability of rebooting the VPS, reinstalling OS, resetting the password and they can also check the statistics. The new virtual private servers are equipped with incredible hosting resources along with the best of technology and MilesWeb is offering them at extremely reasonable prices.



These superior MilesWeb VPS hosing packages are apt for a wide range of websites including business websites, eCommerce solutions, file and application hosting etc. Complete value for money is ensured as website owners get additional resources in the form of scalable RAM. These servers are an excellent hosting option for the people who need hosting resources to be scaled automatically when required. According to Steve Francis, Business Development Manager, MilesWeb, “MilesWeb is all about providing the best hosting technology to the users. This is our attempt to provide the customers with an intelligent hosting solution in the form of these new VPS servers. With the evolution and expansion in business, it is imperative that the hosting technology gets better with time. The websites that require large amount of hosting resources are specifically going to be benefited from our new range of VPS servers as they feature automatic scaling ability.”



Website owners will also benefit from the supreme connectivity offered as these servers are connected to 1GBPS port for ensuring the finest speed. This network connectivity is ideal for the website owners who own a resource intensive website or need to host various software applications. Daily backups and real time monitoring are the main highlights of these VPS hosting packages. This new range of VPS servers introduced by MilesWeb promise a new level of performance and reliability. MilesWeb has designed these new VPS servers with dynamic and robust capabilities for operating even the most intensive resource / database websites. All the virtual private servers are setup on powerful Hexacore servers that ensure optimum computing experience.



With these powerful servers people can look ahead to faster applications and improved website response time. MilesWeb’s motive behind launching these new VPS servers is to complement the business growth and provide with a superior hosting platform that lets the business owners be at ease. These virtual private servers perfectly complement the existing array of high-end servers offered by MilesWeb. With the most amazing features and a reasonably low price, these VPS servers are all set to provide a whole new and improved hosting experience to the website owners.



About Milesweb.com

MilesWeb is an established web hosting company in India offering with customized hosting solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. The array of web hosting platforms offered include cPanel hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, eCommerce hosting and dedicated server hosting. Hosting services offered by MilesWeb comprises of the most crucial aspects of setting up a website – that is technology, uptime and round the clock technical support. MilesWeb features a range of affordable hosting services like shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated server hosting, SSL and domain name registration services with outstanding 24x7 customer support.



