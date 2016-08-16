Military Families Heal in New York at the Biggest Loser Resort Niagara

Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --Project Sanctuary teams up with Beaver Hollow Conference Center, home of Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, to celebrate and host their 100th military families' retreat September 2-7, 2016. Founded in Colorado in 2007, Project Sanctuary now hosts programs in five states, serving military families from across the country and from duty stations worldwide.



To date, Project Sanctuary has welcomed 800 military families into its two-year, "A.R.T. of Project Sanctuary" program – Assessing the families' needs, Reconnecting the family members to each other and to their communities, and providing the services and support the families need to Thrive today and into the future. Reconnection begins for the families at the six-day, therapeutic retreat through outdoor recreation together, classes on healthy relationships and finances, children's programs, and a powerful "Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) and the Family" class for the adults that breaks down barriers and builds trust. Licensed professional counselors are also on site throughout each retreat to provide support and counseling as needed.



"Project Sanctuary is beyond thrilled to be hosting its 100th retreat at Beaver Hollow," said Heather Ehle, Project Sanctuary founder and CEO. "Beaver Hollow was chosen as the location for this milestone retreat because of the added value their facility and staff contribute to the ongoing healing process for our military families in the form of state-of-the-art education on exercise, wellness and eating healthy. It's a perfect fit for our holistic approach to meeting the needs of our families, many of whom are living through PTS, traumatic brain injuries, and other injuries both visible and invisible."



Kathy Snyder Egan, President of Beaver Hollow Conference Center, commented, "We are so proud to be hosting Project Sanctuary at our resort. Our resort program provides sustainable, healthy, balanced lifestyle skills that will improve the health and well being of each guest. Our beautiful, natural setting is the ideal environment to make positive, life-changing transformations. The goals and intentions of our two organizations are perfectly aligned, and we look forward to making this a successful, memorable event."



Media are welcome to attend. For more information or to request media credentials, please contact Shari Kingston Adams at 303-518-6300 or Shari@projectsanctuary.us.



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Sponsors that help make the retreats possible include the USO, First Command Financial Services, Aimco Cares, Healthy Marriage Project, The Kendeda Fund and YMCA of the Rockies.



More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.