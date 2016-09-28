Military Family-Focused Nonprofit Reaches Huge Milestone

Granby, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --This month, Colorado-based national nonprofit Project Sanctuary joined forces with Beaver Hollow Conference Center, home of the Biggest Loser Resort Niagara in Java Center, New York, for an unforgettable celebration of its 100th retreat for military families. Since being founded in September 2007, Project Sanctuary has served over 800 military families, welcoming another ten families to its two-year program at Retreat #100 in New York.



The milestone celebration was filled with fanfare, including accolades from local and regional elected officials. A.D. Berwanger, chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, presented Project Sanctuary founder and CEO Heather Ehle with a Chairman's Proclamation, declaring September 6, 2016, "Project Sanctuary Day." Congressman Chris Collins' office also presented an official U.S. House of Representatives Certificate of Commendation in recognition of the 100th military family retreat.



The real highlights of the event came from the military families themselves – both the new program participants and the alumni families in attendance –as they shared their stories and their successes. For the families, Retreat #100 culminated in a family triathlon with the families all working as a unit to cross the finish line together, a powerful metaphor for the reconnection achieved through the retreat. (See video of the finish on YouTube.)



"Right now, 22 veterans are committing suicide every day," said Heather Ehle. "Of the more than 3,000 individuals we've served through our program, we've only lost one to suicide and 90% of our families are still together. So many organizations focus on just the veteran, while back at home their kids and spouse are still in chaos. If you break the groove and focus on the whole family and have couples go through marriage, financial and PTSD classes together, then when they get home, they can support each other."



With 1,800 military families currently on Project Sanctuary's wait list, supporting current and future participants remains a critical mission. In recognition of the 100th family retreat, Project Sanctuary has launched the "Give Hope, Give100" campaign. Individuals and businesses interested in providing healing, hope and empowerment to our service members and their families may support the campaign with a gift of $100 or more online at www.projectsanctuary.us or by mail to Project Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1563, Granby, CO 80446.



About Project Sanctuary

Founded in 2007, Project Sanctuary takes our military families from battle-ready to family-ready by providing six-day, outdoor, therapeutic retreats in a healing environment and ongoing family support services for two years following each retreat. Sponsors that help make the retreats possible include the USO, First Command Financial Services, Aimco Cares, Healthy Marriage Project, The Kendeda Fund and YMCA of the Rockies.



More information is available online at www.projectsanctuary.us.