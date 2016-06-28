Milledgeville, GA Dentist Dr. Frank Arnold Helps Patients with Bruxism Protect Their Teeth with Cosmetic Crowns

Milledgeville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Milledgeville, GA general and cosmetic dentist Dr. Frank Arnold is helping patients who struggle with bruxism find an effective solution for protecting their teeth from the harmful effects of grinding while improving the aesthetics of their smiles as well. By offering cosmetic crowns, Dr. Arnold can help patients preserve the health and appearance of their smiles for years to come.



Bruxism is the involuntary or habitual grinding of the teeth and is a condition that affects 30-40 million children and adults in the United States. For most patients, this occurs during sleep, but for some, it can also occur when patients are particularly stressed or preoccupied during waking hours. Not only can bruxism lead to conditions like soreness, headaches, and jaw discomfort, but it can also take a toll on the health of patient's teeth. This constant grinding and clenching can slowly wear the teeth down over time, leading to sensitive teeth or even tooth pain as the enamel and dentin is worn away. With dental crowns, Dr. Arnold can help protect patient's teeth from this constant wearing while improving their appearance.



Crowns can restore teeth that are already broken or cracked due to bruxism, but can also protect weak teeth that have been compromised due to excessive grinding. In other instances, crowns can cover misshapen or discolored teeth and can even be attached to dental implants to provide a natural-looking and functional replacement to missing teeth.



Dr. Arnold works with each patient closely to design crowns for their teeth that are the shape, size, and color they prefer. Some patients prefer a bright, white "Hollywood" style smile, while others prefer a more natural looking option. Dr. Arnold customizes these options to ensure that patients ultimately receive a confident and healthy smile.



Patients who struggle with bruxism can also find treatment for the root cause of their condition at Dr. Arnold's office. He has been trained to offer custom oral appliances that can effectively deprogram the tense muscles of the jaw to prevent continued bruxism and clenching.



About Dr. Frank Arnold

Dr. Arnold is one of the most experienced and trusted dentists in the Milledgeville, GA area. He received his DMD degree from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry and has been practicing for more than 35 years. He is proud to offer some of the latest and most advanced treatments available in the dental industry.



