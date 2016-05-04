Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --Almost one million new Millennial voters have registered in California, pushing the overall registration numbers to over 70%. "Millennials' focus on changing the world for the better together is likely to cause a major disruption to politics as usual when they vote in record numbers in the state's June 7th primary", says Morley Winograd.



Millennial experts Mike Hais and Morley Winograd are available for interviews exploring the impact of Millennials on expected—and actual—primary results.



Mike & Morley excel at predictions. In their critically acclaimed first book, Millennial Makeover, they correctly called the decisive role Millennials would play in Barack Obama's first election in 2008 and, in their second book, Millennial Momentum, boldly predicted those underlying generational changes would lead to his 2012 re-election at a time when most pundits had counted him out. They even called the current situation in their latest book, Millennial Majority: How A New Generation Is Remaking American Politics.



Their combined careers include entertainment and media market research (Frank N. Magid Associates), a stint in the White House (Clinton-Gore second term), technology and communications (AT&T), academia (USC's Marshall School of Business and the University of Detroit) and Michigan politics (polling and Democratic Party Chairman, respectively).



If you'd like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Mike & Morley, please call Rochelle Moulton at 310.822.3910 or email her at RM@rochellemoulton.com