Millennials: The New Political Majority

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2013 --The Millennial generation—due to its size and the unity of its beliefs—will be the dominant force in American politics for the next 40 years.



The transition won't be pretty. Realigning current power structures around new ideas and values will come with plenty of drama and the exit of contentious baby boomers from public office.



Millennial generation gurus Michael Hais and Morley Winograd discuss their predictions in their third book on Millennials’ impact on American life: “Millennial Majority: How A New Generation Is Remaking American Politics”, being released Monday, May 13.



Contact Rochelle Moulton for interviews.