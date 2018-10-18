Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --EleVia Software announced today that Millennium EMS Solutions Ltd. (MEMS) has selected Field Services Suite (FSS) to optimize the scheduling of their environmental field teams. FSS will improve field workflow for MEMS by automating several key scheduling functions and integrating into their Deltek Vision ERP system.



With FSS, MEMS will gain the advantage of having work assignments, labor rates, and billing info integrated into Deltek Vision for more accuracy and visibility. The MEMS field teams will also have real-time access via mobile devices. These capabilities will increase the efficiency of scheduling and assigning crews and improve the utilization of field teams.



"FSS is currently being implemented across the company to help us take our scheduling and field crew utilization to the next level," commented Nancy Grainger, VP of Projects at MEMS. "Separate daily tickets to the field will now be streamlined and information will be better communicated from the field for project managers. These capabilities plus the integration into Deltek Vision will enable much better planning and visibility for our team."



Key features and benefits of EleVia Field Services Suite include:



- Automate scheduling - Schedulers can easily create Field Work Assignments (FWAs) and assign them to crews that pulls data directly from Deltek Vision Employee and Project Info Centers.



- Increase field crew utilization - Field crews can access their FWAs on-demand on mobile devices to identify where they need to be.



- Ensure compliance – The customizable rules engine helps minimize risk of fines and improve utilization. Clients set predefined timesheet rules including regulations or overtime requirements.



- Speed field timesheet approvals - Approvers can quickly approve or reject timesheets on either desktop or mobile devices.



- Speed communication with instant notifications - User-defined email notifications for chiefs, project managers, crews, approvers and accountants help speed the workflow.



"We are excited to be helping improve the field scheduling workflow for such a forward-thinking environmental services firm like MEMS," commented Ron Noden, EleVia Executive Vice President. "We look forward to streamlining their processes and improving efficiencies for their schedulers, crews, approvers and accountants."



About EleVia Software

EleVia Software develops, delivers and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP system. EleVia Software products elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering and professional service firms. EleVia Software products improve cash flow, automate tasks, improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide valuable insight into project performance and profitability. Flagship products include EleVia Electronic Invoicing, EleVia Payables Approval & Tracking, EleVia A/R Management & Collections, and EleVia's latest innovation, Field Services Suite, which drastically improves an organization's ability to manage their field teams. For more information, visit http://www.eleviasoftware.com/



About Millennium EMS Solutions Ltd. (MEMS)

MEMS provides a complete and diversified range of services to assist organizations in meeting their environmental sciences and regulatory responsibilities. Our Senior Management and employees have many years of applied experience and expertise in environmental sciences, policy development, planning, regulatory support, assessment, operations, remediation, reclamation and environmental information systems implementation. MEMS partners with industry and government clients in all aspects of their operations in the expert delivery of effective and innovative environmental, health & safety strategies and solutions. For more information, visit http://www.mems.ca.