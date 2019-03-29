Millennium Protection Services Employs Trained Security Guards in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2019 --Millennium Protection Services has been operating for more than two decades in protective services, providing devoted and competent security guards in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, Florida who have on-field training and skill to handle any kind of situation.



The range of service extends to providing exceptional security and concierge services for any occasion - events at home, grand openings, weddings, corporate events, restaurant openings, celebrations, and events, condos, hotels, stores, and offices.



State certified and well trained, the security personnel at Millennium Protection Services can maintain high visibility while on duty and keep eyes on any unusual activity. Additionally, they are quick to report disturbances and emergencies to the client and appropriate law enforcement agency.



By choosing their services over others, one is sure to get state-of-the-art monitoring, high-quality guard service, innovative and integrated equipment, products, and services that are second to none.



If one requires reliable, high-quality guard services, personal protection, event security or the purchase and sale of security products like cameras, access points, and cards, then Millennium Protection Services is the right place to visit.



With the aggressive recruitment of the most excellent candidates, the thorough, comprehensive background checks and continuous training, and the supervisory system that promotes accountability, the company is leading the way in quality and value.



The expert professionals are licensed and certified, and they can cope with any circumstances which may necessitate security protection. The security guards working at apartments and for homeowners associations are not just versatile, but they also have fantastic communication and customer service skills.



The security guards employed by Millennium Protection Services are capable of multi-tasking. Apart from the stock duty and responsibility to open and close facilities, they also need to respond to the calls from tenants. They also have sound knowledge as to when they need to call for backup and when to stay out of the situation and to call the police.



For more information on security company in Miami Dade and Boca Raton, Florida, visit http://www.miami-security.com/.



About Millennium Protection Services

Millennium Protection Services is a reputed security company that offers the best security guards, armed guards and unarmed guards along with the sale and purchase of security products for instance access points, cards and cameras.