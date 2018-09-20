Millennium Protection Services Offers the Best Armed Guards in Boca Raton and Miami Beach Florida

Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --Millennium Protection Services is a renowned name when it comes to offering security guard services. The company is well-known for providing armed guards in Boca Raton and Miami Beach Florida services primarily in the areas such as Davie, Boca Raton, Hollywood Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Dade, Miami Beach, Sunrise and Pembroke Pines, Florida as well as other areas of Florida. This is one of the most proficient security service providers in South Florida which has been offering services for more than twenty-five years now.



The company understands that guard services are the most fundamental and essential security requirement of any industry, and thus when it comes to looking for the best security patrol services in Miami Beach and Miami Dade, Millennium Protection Services is the company to rely on.



The company's security personnel also offer concierge services for any occasion, be it a grand opening for the new store, any occasion at home, a corporate event, a wedding, etc. The company offers personal protection and guard services for the customers because even the most recent in advanced security systems can never restore the security and assurance which an on-site security officer offers.



Individuals who need of top-quality, dependable guard services, event security, personal protection, or the sale and purchase of security products such as access points, cards, and cameras, then Millennium Protection Services can accomplish the requirements. All the security personnel that the company offers are thorough and undergo background verification is carried out properly so that customers can have complete faith in them.



To get information about the services that the company offers, one can right away call Millennium Protection Services at 954-668-2780. The company can also be reached on their toll-free number which is 800-493-0806. One can visit the online portal of the company as well to get more information.



About Millennium Protection Services

Millennium Protection Services offers the best armed and unarmed guards, security guards, special event security in Davie, Boca Raton, Hollywood FL, Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, Pembroke Pines, Miami Dade, Miami Beach FL and nearby areas.