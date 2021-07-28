Millennium Systems International and Eufora Celebrate New Partnership

Parsippany, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2021 --Millennium Systems International (MSI), an industry leader in beauty and wellness software solutions and provider of the award-winning Meevo 2 business management platform, today announced its official partnership with Eufora International.



Eufora International is recognized globally for a vision that extends beyond the innovation of people and planet-friendly products, delivering on a promise to provide incomparable leadership programs and technical training to nurture and grow the next generation of salon management professionals.



"I couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Eufora International and what this means for our clients and the beauty and wellness industry," says John Harms, founder and CEO of Millennium Systems International. "Eufora International's reputation as an innovator in our industry and their dedication to providing continued education to beauty and wellness businesses align perfectly with our mission and values as a company. We are equally committed to helping the industry better understand the business side of beauty through education to help owners achieve continued success."



As part of this partnership, customized Eufora Smart Center dashboards will be available exclusively in Meevo 2. These branded Smart Centers will display the key metrics Eufora trainers teach to their salons, helping you track success and grow your business.



"We at Eufora are very excited for the partnership with Millennium Systems International. Leading innovation and elevating salon leadership has always been at the forefront of Eufora, and that is why we feel so strongly about our connection with John Harms and Millennium Systems International," says John Cutrone, director of sales – North America at Eufora International. "It really is special when two like-minded organizations can merge best practices to support the future growth of their clients. As well, having Eufora featured in the Meevo 2 Smart Centers is a great way for salons to have a Eufora designed dashboard right at their fingertips, including quick links that redirect to the most important Eufora content and tools. We hope our salons enjoy this and can't wait to push out more support through this relationship."



To further highlight MSI's and Eufora's partnership and dedication to industry education, John Harms was a keynote speaker at the Eufora Salon Owners Network's Quarter 3 webinar on Monday, June 21. John will also be participating live in a Eufora Web Accelerator on Monday, August 2, answering questions about his presentation at the Eufora Salon Owners Network's Quarter 3 webinar, which was about the "6 Salon Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Revenue Growth.



For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo 2, please visit: https://www.millenniumsi.com/