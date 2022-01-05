Millennium Systems International Brings Vish's Color Management System to MeevoXchange

Parsippany, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2022 --Millennium Systems International (MSI), the industry leader in beauty and wellness software solutions and provider of the award-winning Meevo 2 business management platform, has announced its partnership with Vish that brings the intelligent color management system to the MeevoXchange Marketplace.



Designed by leading colorists and salon owners, Vish is the industry's top color management system, helping salons eliminate color waste, increase color profits, and control pricing. Vish supercharges your color revenue, seamlessly integrating with Meevo 2 salon software to track color notes and formulas and also pushing appointments back to the color bar to keep in-salon communication and efficiency at its best.



"Millennium was built on the vision of creating one of the most valuable resources for our beauty and wellness clients in the growth and success of their business. Vish shares this vision, and as two innovative leaders in the industry, I couldn't be more excited to add Vish to the MeevoXchange Marketplace," says John Harms, Founder and CEO of Millennium Systems International. "The MeevoXchange features the best tools and solutions for our partners and clients to empower our industry and drive continued success, making Meevo 2 the most comprehensive, customizable software solution available. I know our clients will love all the comes from our partnership with Vish."



Combining a premium Bluetooth scale and an easy-to-use iPad application, Vish connects seamlessly with your Meevo 2 system so they work and communicate together.



"Point of Sale has become the core of a successful salon business, but until now color-related information and data related to the formula was omitted, and often the front desk was left in the dark on services added or updated while in the chair," says Joshua Howard, Vish Co-Founder and CEO. "The partnership with Meevo 2 is focused on creating the most intuitive system for stylists to use, whilst eliminating color waste and ensuring color profit is maintained on every service, which is enhanced with this new integration with Meevo 2".



With this integration, Vish and Meevo 2 capture all details of every formula mixed, your team no longer needs to manually input color notes, consistent color is mixed every time, services are never missed at checkout, and in-depth analytics enable you to manage your business efficiently—delivering a huge increase in color profits without more services being delivered.



For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo 2, please visit www.millenniumsi.com.