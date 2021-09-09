Millennium Systems International Partners with REACH for Retail by Octopi

Parsippany, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2021 --Today, Millennium Systems International, provider of Meevo 2, the leading cloud-based salon software growth platform built exclusively for the beauty and wellness industries, is pleased to announce their partnership with REACH™ by Octopi. REACH is a uniquely specialized AI-powered Customer Data Platform that enables retail service businesses to fill last-minute appointments and cancellations with a 400% ROI guarantee*. REACH identifies correlations of POS data to help beauty and wellness businesses make optimized decisions on scheduling, pricing, offers and communications. This empowers salons and spas to deliver highly personalized campaigns and client experiences through conversational commerce. The leading product feature of REACH is a machine-learning automation engine, booking last-minute cancellations and openings, which will be highlighted as part of Octopi's Diamond sponsorship at Millennium's annual user conference taking place this week.



"We are excited to partner with Millennium as an industry leader and launch our flagship product at their Business Mastery event as a Diamond Sponsor. Our Campaign 'It's ALL Within REACH' speaks to our brand promise of increasing 'Clients within REACH, Revenues within REACH,' and 'Growth within REACH'. The goal is to help Millennium's salons and spas optimize results from their marketing budget spend while providing a delightful and personalized client experience," said Jaime Abromovitz, CMO, Octopi Commerce.



Positive Customer Impact



"Partnering with Octopi aligns with our strategy of empowering beauty and wellness businesses with educational resources and technology tools to be highly successful business owners. REACH by Octopi is a highly advanced AI tool that integrates with Meevo 2, and fills last-minute appointments and cancellations, while scaling business revenues," stated Carolina L. Van Winkle, Director of Marketing, Millennium International Systems.



Performance Guarantee and Affordability



REACH by Octopi is priced starting at $149.00 a month and the platform includes a 30-day rolling results guarantee.



About Millennium Systems International

Millennium Systems International is the leading privately-held beauty and wellness software company owned and operated in the USA, with over 30-years of industry experience developing innovative solutions tailored to salon and spa businesses. Millennium's Meevo 2 growth platform offers cloud-based technology that delivers everything needed to run and grow any business or franchise—all in one place, from anywhere. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.



About REACH by Octopi

Octopi is a SaaS technology leader offering enterprise-quality leading AI-powered automation software. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and Silicon Valley, California, Octopi is built on decades of consolidated industry and channel expertise. The company's roadmap includes plans to expand into additional appointment-based verticals worldwide. www.octopi.com