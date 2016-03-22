Miller Recycling, an Environmentally Friendly Facility

Mansfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --Miller Recycling Corporation is a family owned and operated business with a passion to help the environment.



For over 75 years the company has been providing all types of paper, metal, plastic and electronic recycling services.



Miller Recycling started analyzing their power demand and electrical consumption at their 73,000 sq. ft. recycling facility in 2008. They then upgraded the existing plant lighting with new – high output fluorescents. The company also added motion sensors to lessen demand in idle areas in both their warehouse and offices. At the same time power factoring components where added to high demand equipment, all in an attempt to lower cost and decrease power requirements.



In the spring of 2012 Miller Recycling installed a roof mounted 300Kw, 1200 panel Solar system at their Mansfield, MA facility.



Miller Recycling has now been operating on solar power for the past 3+ years, and has reduced power consumption by up to 60%. They have also taken advantage of "net metering", which allows excess power to be sold back to the grid as a sustainable electrical supply. Solar is used to power their high production baling system and all shredding equipment.



"We want consumers to be aware that our company is environmental and socially conscious of the environment."



"We continue to keep our eye on additional advanced technologies to further reduce our electrical needs and carbon footprint" stated Randy Miller Company President.



About Miller Recycling Corporation

Operating since 1940, Miller Recycling is a fourth generation company with the experience required to assist with all paper, plastics, metals, and electronics recycling requirements. Northeast Data Destruction is our NAID "AAA" Certified confidential shredding division, that securely processes sensitive documents, files, media, hard drives, tapes, CD's, and off spec products.