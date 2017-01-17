Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates: A Firm with Debt Mediation Expertise

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --More than half of the citizens in America have more than $20,000 in debt. With significant amounts of debt, the chances of an individual or even a business falling behind or defaulting on payments are greater, making debt collection a growing business in the United States.



Many debt collection agencies have created a bad name and poor reputation for using less than ethical or legal debt collection tactics to get a consumer to pay. Some debt collection agencies use "fear tactics" or even threaten legal action to get consumers to pay. In fact, many debt collection agencies have even fraudulently pursued consumers to pay for a debt that isn't even theirs! According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), one of the most common complaints is attempts to collect on a debt the consumer reported was not owed.



However, debt mediation is different than debt collection. An experienced, professional, and reputable debt mediation firm works alongside individuals to negotiate with bill collectors and other creditors to reduce and reach a debt settlement agreement.



Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates is an experienced firm that specializes in debt mediation services. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates understands that many debt collection agencies use questionable tactics for collecting on debts. This is the number one reason why Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates takes a professional approach to debt collection when working with individuals and consumers with back owed debts or bad debts.



Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates has over 75 years of combined experience in debt mediation, and through the use of professional and amicable negotiation tactics, the team is often able to successfully settle or reduce the total amount of debt owed for a client.



A Firm that Uses Proper Debt Mediation Techniques



Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates uses a wide range of proper debt mediation techniques designed to help consumers and individuals settle their debts, paving their way to financial freedom and a debt-free future.



When partnering with Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates, the team works with clients to comprise a list of creditors and the total amount of debt owed to each. Then, the team will work with clients to determine what they can afford to repay. Finally, the team will then begin negotiating with creditors on a client's behalf to set up repayment plans, reduce the total amount of debt owed, reduce interest rates or waive penalties and/ or fees or even reach a settlement amount.



Once Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates successfully reaches a settlement plan, the team will then get the new agreement in writing for clients' files and records as well as for legal purposes.



The team at Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates doesn't judge individuals or consumers for being in debt; rather, the team works to help individuals and consumers clear their debts or even reduce the total amount of debt owed to creditors, which can make a huge difference in clients' personal finances as well as their financial future.



