Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates Aids Individuals with Medical Debt

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Every day individuals struggle with paying bills, making ends meet, and managing debt. Consumer debt ranges from credit card debt, mortgages and other notes with lending institutions, and even medical debt. In fact, some individuals and families are suffering from so much medical debt that they claim that it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything. According to an article published in February 2015 by USA Today, medical debt was the largest cause of personal bankruptcy in 2013.



Sometimes medical debt is unavoidable, especially during critical health emergencies, hospitalizations, life-threatening conditions and even accidents and disabilities. In fact, many accidents that often lead to disabilities will put an individual out of work for an indefinite amount of time or even for the rest of his or her life. These are common situations that lead to an insurmountable amount of medical debt.



However, medical debt isn't something that an individual or family has to deal with alone. In fact, there are other options available for managing medical debt than bankruptcy. Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates may be able to help with debt mediation services. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates has years of experience working with both individuals and families to negotiate with medical creditors and other debt collection agencies to settle medical debt by using a reasonable and amicable and approach that involves reaching an acceptable agreement for both parties.



About Debt Mediation Services for Medical Debt

Debt mediation is an approach to negotiating and settling debt on behalf of an individual. The goal of debt mediation is for a "mediator" – or an account representative at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates – to work on behalf of an individual to reduce the total amount of debt owed or reach a settlement on the total amount of debt.



The experienced team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates uses their negotiation skills coupled with a number of other effective tactics and techniques in order to reach this goal. The tactics the Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates team uses are all legal in order to remain compliant with the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act.



About Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates

Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is a debt collection agency with years of experience working with individuals, businesses, creditors and collection agencies to reach a satisfactory agreement surrounding a debt. One area that the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates specializes in is consumer medical debt.



The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates has a successful track record for helping individuals with large amounts of medical debt to reduce the total amount of debt owed and even settling on the amount of debt owed altogether.



Regardless of the reason for an individual accruing large amounts of medical debt or their health status, individuals have the right to seek out the professional debt mediation services of a reputable firm for help. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is experienced in helping individuals reduce the total amount of medical debt owed so they can focus on what matters most: healing and moving on with their lives.



