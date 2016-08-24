Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates Changing the Game with Their Debt Mediation Solutions

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Dealing with debt collectors can make debt management seem like an impossible feat. Those individuals who owe thousands and thousands of dollars find themselves harassed by debt collection agencies. The truth is most individuals who are in deep debt genuinely want to pay their bills but are experiencing economic hardships so severe, that they simply can't make ends meet. Although it may seem like there's no end to the phone calls and threatening letters from debt collection agencies, Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates has the solution: debt mediation.



Debt mediation is a legal, effective, and viable solution for individuals and businesses struggling with debt and cash flow problems. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates has years of experience working with both individuals and businesses to negotiate with their creditors and other debt collection agencies to settle debt by using a reasonable, cost effective, and amicable tactic and approach - a win-win for both parties.



About Debt Mediation Services

Debt mediation involves negotiating and collaborating to reduce the total amount of debt owed by an individual or business, or even settle on the total amount of debt altogether. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates uses their negotiation skills, coupled with a number of other effective tactics and techniques in order to attempt to reduce the total amount of debt owed. The tactics that the Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates team uses are all legal in order to remain compliant with the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act.



The debt mediation process involves assigning an account to a qualified account representative who works as a "mediator" between the individual or business looking for representation, and the creditor or collection agency attempting to collect a debt. The mediator then works as a neutral party between the two, whilst also maintaining a mutually respectable relationship, showing consideration to both sides and situations, and working until both parties are satisfied with the results.



About Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates

Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is a debt collection agency with many years of experience working with individuals, businesses, creditors and collection agencies to reach an amicable agreement surrounding a debt. By using tactful and respectful negotiation and settlement practices and tactics, the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates as a successful track record for helping and representing individuals and businesses in settling debt or reducing the total amount of debt owed to a particular creditor.



In addition, the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates helps individuals, businesses, and even students and young adults by providing financial advice, debt management techniques, and preventative measures on how to properly manage debt.



Contact:



For more information on the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates, or to reach out to the team today, call 888-813-6630 or email info@millerstarkklein.com.