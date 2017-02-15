Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates Educates Businesses on How to Deal with Debt

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --Most businesses would agree that one of the biggest challenges of owning, operating, and running a business is dealing with debt and getting customers to pay. Past-due or default accounts can push businesses deep into debt, compromising the survival of the business. In fact, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), approximately 50 percent of small businesses fail within their first five years due to insufficient capital and an overwhelming amount of debt.



If a business is struggling with getting clients to pay, and suffering financially as a result, then it may be time to consider working with a debt collection agency. However, working with the right debt collection agency will not only help a business recoup its losses but will also help maintain the business' reputation.



Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is a firm that specializes in debt collection and helping businesses with debt management strategies that are proven to make a difference.



How Businesses Can Deal with Debt



Many businesses require startup capital in order to start a business. Not only is acquiring startup capital difficult, the next challenge is building up a client base and sufficient revenue in order to repay debts while also keep the business financially afloat. This is when businesses end up sinking themselves into debt, and ultimately sinking their businesses.



Regardless of whether businesses are dealing with unpaid or past-due client accounts or a mass of unpaid bills and a small cash flow, businesses can turn to a debt collection and debt management firm for help and advice.



For example, in order to avoid massive amounts of debt, businesses can consider cutting operation costs, consolidating loans, and reaching out to customers on a regular basis for payments. In fact, collection agencies return nearly $50 billion to businesses with unpaid invoices every year.



If dealing with a series of unpaid or past-due accounts are causing serious financial problems for a business, then Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is available to help.



Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is a trusted debt collection agency with years of experience helping businesses manage debt and even recover debts in the most professional, trusted, and effective ways possible. Although some debt collection agencies use unfair, unethical or even illegal debt collection tactics, Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates only uses appropriate means of communication to reach clients, such as phone calls, letters, and emails according to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.



Furthermore, the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates also uses various research tools and other technological resources to help locate customers or other organizations who may have moved locations or changed their phone numbers.



