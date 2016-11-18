Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates Educates Consumers About Debt Collection Scams

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --Dealing with finances is difficult enough today; however, with the risks of identity theft, the confiscation of personal information, and even debt collection scams, individuals need to be more cautious and aware in order to protect their money and investments.



Debt collection scams are on the rise today, and are consuming many victims in these schemes. According to federal statistics recorded in 2014, fake debt collection scams ranked the second biggest problem reported by consumers, after identity theft.



Debt collection scams typically involve a phisher or hacker posing as a company or another organization or debt collection agency calling an individual and claiming they owe a debt. The phisher or hacker will often make false threats, scaring the individual enough to hand over credit card information or other personal information to pay for an "alleged" debt. In fact, many individuals who fall for a debt collection scam end up falling into debt even though they really don't owe a debt.



Although the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates can't help prevent these types of debt collection scams from happening, they can take the time to educate individuals on signs of debt collection scams, and how to be more cautious and aware of these types of scams, and what they can do to avoid becoming another unfortunate victim and statistic.



Common Signs of Debt Collection Scams

Debt collection scams can occur in the form of phone calls or even email. Some scammers can even hack into individual credit reports to see if an individual does in fact owe a debt and then pose as that organization in order to collect that debt.



The first signs of a debt collection scam is receiving a phone call from a fake debt collection agency claiming that you owe a debt that seems unfamiliar. If an individual receives a phone call to this effect, and he or she is unsure of the particular debt and claim, then this should be the first flag.



Additionally, if a caller threatens legal action, such as an arrest or uses harsh or inappropriate language, then these are clear signs of a scam. According to the Federal Trade Commission, it is against the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to mislead consumers about the consequences of not paying a debt, including threats of police action.



It's important for individuals to keep in mind that fake debt collectors have many tactics to acquiring consumer information, and they make fake calls and attempts in hopes of acquiring this information.



