Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates Educates "Solo-Preneurs" on Proper Debt Collection

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --There are many benefits of working as an entrepreneur, freelance or contract worker or even a "solo-preneur". However, one of the most challenging situations for entrepreneurs who want to focus on their own businesses is getting clients and customers to pay and collecting debts.



The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates provides advice, guidance, and options for entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals to collect debts and debt management methods in order to avoid an insurmountable amount of debt so that they can focus on growing and expanding their businesses.



About Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates

Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates, formerly Omega Mediation Services is a firm that specializes in debt collection, debt management strategies, and debt mediation services and solutions for individuals and businesses. Through their experience, the team has helped self-employed individuals and small businesses collect past-due and delinquent debts through the power of proper mediation, negotiation, and settlement practices. The mission behind Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is to provide all clients with the very best in service, quality, and accountability.



Debt Management and Debt Collection Options.



Dealing with debt or past-due customer accounts can be incredibly difficult and stressful for small businesses and self-employed individuals. However, the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is available to provide various debt management, debt collection, and debt mediation options.



For example, some financial and debt management decisions include cutting costs; contacting customers, creditors, and suppliers; consolidating loans or consider a debt consolidation loan or even filing for bankruptcy. Although many believe that bankruptcy means failure, it is actually a common strategy used to alleviate and eliminate debt for businesses and self-employed individuals.



For businesses that are in extreme debt and are ready for an exit strategy, one way to eliminate debt, in addition to filing bankruptcy includes liquidating assets to boost cash flow to pay off debt or even sell the business in an effort to recoup some financial losses or pay off debts.



How Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates Can Help.



The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates can help consumers by not only working with them to negotiate with creditors on their behalf to reduce the total amount of debt owed, but the team can also provide advice and preventive measures on how to deal with debt and even prevent it.



Contact:



The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates has years of experience helping small businesses, entrepreneurs, contractors and self-employed individuals with debt management and debt collection strategies.



Regardless of whether a business is struggling to collect debts from customers with past-due accounts or reduce the total amount of debt owed, the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is available to help individuals and businesses find the best possible debt management and mediation solution that allow them to move forward.



For more information on the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates, or to reach out to the team today, call 888-813-6630 or email info@millerstarkklein.com.