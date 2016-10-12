Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates: Mediation Services for Debt and Divorce

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --Life can be difficult and unexpected. Even the best planners and the most organized individuals can't plan for everything in life. Sometimes the unexpected can wreak havoc on our lives, and even send us into debt. Dealing with life is difficult enough from time to time; financial struggles and debt management just adds fuel to the fire. One such life event that may or may not be unexpected, but that can have financial impacts is divorce.



Divorce can impact finances in a number of ways, such as a loss of support or spousal income, liabilities and other responsibilities, legal fees from court proceedings, and the need to do some serious financial planning after a divorce - all of which can be financially and emotionally draining.



One way to combat debt and divorce is by working with a reputable and experienced debt mediation and financial services firm. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates has years of experience working with individuals with debt management, including financial situations that involve divorce.



About Debt Mediation Services. Debt mediation is a strategic approach to reducing the total amount of debt owed by an individual. This approach involves negotiating and collaborating with creditors, institutions, and even other parties. The overall goal is to reach an amicable agreement surrounding a debt that is fair and agreed upon by both parties.



The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates puts their negotiation skills to work in addition to also using a number of other effective tactics and techniques to attempt to reduce or reach a settlement on a debt. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates uses an approach that is aligned with and that adheres to the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act.



The debt mediation process involves assigning an account to a qualified account representative who works as a "mediator" between the individual or business looking for representation, and the creditor or collection agency attempting to collect a debt. The mediator then works as a neutral party between the two, while also maintaining a mutually respectable relationship, respecting both sides and situations, and working until both parties are satisfied with the results.



Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is a reputable, professional, and experienced debt collection agency with years of experience working with individuals and collection agencies to reach an amicable agreement and a compromise regarding debt and liabilities. The team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is also experienced working with individuals who have fallen into debt due to divorce. However, the team goes above and beyond to ensure that they represent individuals before and after the legal process in a divorce, and the team is available to help with financial planning even after a divorce to help individuals move forward in life with healthy finances.



Regardless of whether an individual has fallen into debt due to an unexpected life event, such as a divorce or has encountered debt for another reason, the team at Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is experienced in helping individuals organize their debt, work with creditors and collection agencies accordingly, and negotiate on clients' behalf through effective debt mediation services.



