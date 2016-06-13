Miller, Stark, Klein, and Associates Offer Advice on Settling Debt

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --The people at Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates have over 75 years of combined experience in debt collections and debt resolution solutions. To help consumers find the path toward greater financial freedom, here are some tips to follow.



Determine What You Can Afford to Pay



Once you have determined that you need help with debt management and settling debt, your first step should be to organize all the debts you owe. Start by making a list of all creditors and the total amount you owe to each creditor. Then, determine what you can afford to pay. It may be as low as $20 per month, but creditors and collection agencies will appreciate you trying to work out an agreement with them.



Ask to Remove Negative Information off Credit Report



Reach out to each creditor and collection agency and set up installment/payment plans with each of them. Once all debts are paid in full, your next step should be to talk to them about removing all negative information from your credit report. Some creditors will agree to this and others won't, but it's worth the try.



Get All Debt Settlement Agreements in Writing



Once you have a game plan set in stone with each creditor, be sure to ask for all your agreements in writing. Having this information documented and in writing will not only keep your agreements organized, but they will also serve as evidence should one creditor not hold up their end of the bargain.



How Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates Can Help



This might seem like a lot to take on, especially if you are worried or feel scared about the amount of debt you owe, but this will show your creditors and collection agencies that you are attempting to settle debt rather than ignoring it. Ignoring debts entirely will only make matters worse, and definitely won't make them go away.



If you need help with organizing and managing your debts with creditors, or if you believe you owe more in debt than you can afford, then it's a good idea to reach out to a collection agency you can trust.



To learn more about how the team at Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates can help you with your debt management, contact the team today by calling 888–813-6630.



About Miller, Stark, Klein and Associates

Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates handles all types of collections with a process that is sensitive to the potentially negative consequence of overly zealous collection methods. We work hard to bring you the most efficient recovery rate. Our collection services are professional. We specialize in the following area including medical collections, bad check recovery, payday loans, student loans, credit card, debt and retail accounts among others.