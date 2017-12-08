Millionaire Cancer Survivor Teaches Other Cancer Patients How to Survive, Thrive and Actually Make a Living Helping Others with the Diagnosis

San Marcos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2017 --According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1,688,780 new cancer cases and 600,920 cancer deaths will occur in the US this year. According to the US Small Business Administration, 9% of the US population are small business owners and entrepreneurs. That means over 150,000 small business owners will be diagnosed with cancer, and more than 50,000 won't survive, leaving their families, employees, and customers behind.



Until now, there hasn't been a handbook for business owners who are diagnosed with cancer and have to deal with running a business that takes 40–80 hours a week and at the same time caring for a spouse, children, employees, and customers. This breakthrough book, Cancerpreneur, guides the entrepreneur, business owner, spouse, children, employees, and friends through the process of dealing with the complexities of a cancer diagnosis and treatment.



As a 5-year survivor, Mike's friends, family, and associates frequently call him for cancer advice. After taking hundreds of calls and giving hours of cancer and health recommendations, suggestions, referrals, and solutions, Mike finally turned his experience and expertise into a bestselling book that can provide entrepreneurs diagnosed with cancer with life-saving strategies.



To learn more and to get free videos and interviews with cancer survivors, visit http://www.YouEverywhereNow.com, and find out how to hire Mike as an inspirational keynote speaker or business advisor for your group or organization.