Milton Barbarosh Recognized as a Marquis Who's Who Listee for 20 Years

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Milton Barbarosh was recently recognized by Marquis Who's Who as a 20-year listee. For two decades, Barbarosh has been honored to be listed in this distinguished publication.



Marquis Who's Who was founded in 1899 by Albert Nelson Marquis. Each Who's Who book "…endeavors to profile the leaders of American society; those men and women who are influencing their nation's development."



As a financial services provider in south Florida and president of Stenton Leigh Group since 1989, Milton Barbarosh has demonstrated financial leadership for well in excess of 20 years. Throughout his financial services career, Barbarosh has specialized in: mergers and acquisitions, financings, principle investments and asset management, financial consulting, and valuation services. Prior to founding Stenton Leigh Group, Barbarosh held senior management positions at financial services organizations such as Ernst & Young, the Royal Bank of Canada, and JW Charles Capital Corporation.



According to Barbarosh, "It's an honor to be recognized by Who's Who each year. Reaching the 20-year milestone is particularly humbling."



Listees who have been listed for 20 years are offered a commemorative Marquis Who's Who 20th Anniversary Wall Plaque honoring their "long-standing commitment to greatness and the lasting contributions" made to their fields.



Despite a history that dates back to the 19th century, Marquis Who's Who publications have kept up with the times. Today, the company's biographical data on successful Americans such as Milton Barbarosh is readily available online. In fact, many researchers and publications use the Marquis Who's Who database to sample America's most successful citizens.



The 2015 edition of Who's Who in America is set to be released in October 2014. According to MarquisWhosWho.com, individuals are selected based on a number of factors such as: position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field. In addition to featuring a biography of Milton Barbarosh, a financial services provider, this year's edition features other notable listees such as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Ford CEO Mark Fields, Pulitzer Prize winner Donna Tartt, and Target CEO John Mulligan.



In addition to its flagship publication, Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who publishes industry-specific directories such as Who's Who in Finance and Business, Who's Who in Corporate America, and Who's Who in American Law. Look for Milton Barbarosh in both Who's Who in America and Who's Who in Finance and Business.



For more information on Milton Barbarosh, please visit miltonbarbarosh.net



About Milton Barbarosh

Milton Barbarosh is a certified public accountant, having graduated from McGill University's program in public accountancy. He worked for KPMG and then, after completing his CPA working requirements, he returned to school and obtained his Masters in Business Administration from York University with a major in International Economics and Finance.



