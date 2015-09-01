Mims Real Estate Advisors Launches a Dynamic Video to Explain Their Unique Competitive Advantage

Santa Rosa Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Produced to get the attention of domestic and international real estate clients, Mims Real Estate Advisers, LLC launches a detailed explainer video. The company serves the resort communities along Highway 30-A with incomparable services highlighted in the production. Underscoring their expertise as state certified appraisers, licensed real estate instructors, banking and finance experts, consultants, court admitted expert witnesses, and Realtor's, the video is as unique as they are. To that end, property management comes alongside ample preparation in many arenas to equal an unsurpassed value proposition.



To produce the explainer video the Florida brokerage firm enlisted the talents of English director and Sundance Film Festival fellow, James David Haydon. Haydon directed a cast from seven countries who mime their way through a series of interesting graphics. Taking eight months to complete, the video illustrates the company's diverse Florida real estate clientele. Actors hail from Brazil, Columbia, Germany, Korea, England, Australia, USA, and Jamaica.



Robert D. Mims IV, broker-owner of Mims Real Estate Advisers said of the video's launch and his company's mission, "Just like the minimum six years education and experience required to become an appraiser, there was no shortcut or fast track for this video's production. As the video shows, we support our clients with independent, impartial and objective research, analysis resulting in accurate list and sale pricing. That's higher sale prices in the case of sellers and a fair market value deal in the buyer's case. Moreover, we know how to prepare a package for the appraiser because we know what appraisers need."



Mims is a State Certified Residential Appraiser who is a licensed Florida Broker with a Bachelor's Degree in Project Management. A Court Admitted Expert witness in three Florida counties, the licensed Florida real estate instructor is also an associate instructor with the Appraisal Institute (AI) in Chicago. Mims earned his SRA Designation in 2009. Mims' wife, co-owner and business partner, Jennifer P. Anthony-Mims, also a state certified appraiser, is a finance and banking expert, co-instructor, and Realtor. Her experience includes a 14 year relationship as an officer with Bank of America.



About Mims Real Estate Advisors, LLC

Mims Real Estate Advisors, LLC is a Florida-based brokerage firm with two locations in Santa Rosa Beach and Orlando. Mims Real Estate Advisors, LLC has completed over 5,000 residential and commercial appraisals in 12 years. The company has appraised and sold over one billion dollars in real estate. Believing in having the public trust top of mind, the company enforces the highest ethical standards.



