Mina Ebrahimi from the Saint Germain Catering Company Holds October Cupcake Fundraiser to Benefit Penn Vet

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2017 --Saint Germain Catering's owner Mina Ebrahimi is inspired everyday by her dogs. She owns four Labrador retrievers — Suzy, Barney, Jack and Vinny. When she's not running her highly successful hospitality and catering business, Ebrahimi loves spending time with her dogs whenever she gets the chance. Her loyal four-legged friends are always there for ongoing support and love after long days running her catering company.



In 2003, Ebrahimi began an ongoing relationship with the University of Pennsylvania's Veterinary School, also known as Penn Vet, when one of her Labrador retrievers, Jack, required a cutting-edge surgery that could only be completed at their advanced medical facilities. It was there at Penn Vet that Mina met Karen Sorenmo, a veterinarian and chief of oncology at Penn Vet's Ryan Hospital. She is the founder of the Penn Vet Shelter Canine Mammary Tumor Program, an initiative that helps shelter dogs suffering from mammary tumors receive the urgent medical attention they need to stay alive. This specialized program covers the cost of the surgery and required follow-up care to help encourage adoption of these dogs.



When Ebrahimi started in the hospitality business 35 years ago, she attributed her original success to the sale of delectable pastries and cupcakes. It's for this reason and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, that Saint Germain Catering is donating 100 percent of the proceeds generated from sales of their delicious cupcakes to the veterinary program at UPenn, with a target fundraising goal of $10,000.



As a locally-owned business, Saint Germain Catering feels a certain responsibility to give back to the community, and because Ebrahimi's furry companions have been such a positive influence in her life, she believes everyone who has pets that receive care from Penn Vet will benefit from their important research work.



Customers can choose from Saint Germain's selection of full-size cupcakes, offered in flavors of coconut chocolate, peanut butter, French vanilla and classic chocolate. Mini cupcakes are available as well. These handheld desserts are an excellent choice for raising employee morale and make a perfect addition to fall harvest festivals or Halloween parties.



The fundraiser is running for the entire month of October. Customers can order cupcakes by the dozen directly from Saint Germain's website and arrange for delivery of their orders.